Former That’s So Raven Star Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Photos To A Minor

According to the lawsuit, the unnamed girl alleged that she first met Massey at Universal Studios when she was four years old, and he kept in touch with her and her family over the years because she was interested in a career in entertainment. The minor and her mother alleged that Massey “held himself out as a father figure” to the girl, and asked her to move from Seattle to Los Angeles to live with him and his girlfriend. Contact between Massey and the girl increased in November 2018, when she indicated she was interested in a role on a potential Cory in the House reboot. A month later, according to the suit, Massey allegedly added the minor on Snapchat, where he sent her “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos," with full knowledge that she was in the eighth grade.