That evening, Katie’s first chat is with Andrew S., who pretends he brought her his own dare, but it’s actually Taco Bell, a bunch of candy, and Lunchables. (For some, Taco Bell is a dare, but Katie loves it.) He also turns the conversation serious, telling her how much he likes her, and she responds that things are easy with him. Her deepest conversation is, of course, with Greg. He says it’s hard to be around so many other guys who are dating her, and she basically says that if they make it to the end together, then that says a lot about the strength of their relationship. Either the producers are tricking the hell out of us or he’s just going to win.