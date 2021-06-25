No matter how expensive or beloved the foundation, sometimes my skin ends up looking a little flat after applying makeup, but this mixture breathed life into my face. The product itself applied seamlessly and my skin was dewy, radiant, and smooth. The reflective particles in the liquid highlighter and silky texture of the primer blurred any blemishes, including a big spot I grew overnight, and I didn't need concealer. Though I mixed four different products, I actually ended up using much less than I typically would so my skin didn't feel caked or heavy, and I had a little left over for the next day. I'm surprised I hadn't thought of doing this before, and it's actually convinced me to ditch the heavy foundation and switch up the way I apply makeup.