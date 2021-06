The same goes for Netflix . There’s no way around the fact that beloved titles leave the platform each month , but having ample time to give your favourites a final stream helps to make goodbyes actually good. This way, you can set aside enough time to cry through the ending of Titanic one last time and perfect your Katniss braid for a final stream of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2. In the spirit of pleasant goodbyes, read on for the movies taking their final Netflix Canada bow in July.