Miley Cyrus’ Ex & The Hills Star Kaitlynn Carter Is Pregnant

Miley Cyrus' reality star ex-girlfriend is going to be a mom. Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first child and took to Instagram to make it official.
The Hills star posted a sweet photo with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock. The silhouetted image shows the couple holding hands, their stylish image projected onto a wooden fence while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Carter, facing the side, shows off her little belly. The picture says it all, which might be why she kept the caption short and sweet, sharing just a single black heart.
Advertisement
No surprise, her followers, which include famous friends like stylist Rachel Zoe and The Bachelor's Amanda Stanton, were excited to hear the news. "Well isn’t this the sweetest announcement picture ever," False Positive star Sabina Gadecki wrote.
Carter and Brock first started dating in May 2020. She was previously married to fellow Hills star Brody Jenner for a year before they "decided to amicably separate" in 2019. In a joint statement, their reps said "they love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."
Shortly after, she dated Cyrus, who had recently split from her then-husband Liam Hemsworth. The relationship was brief —about two months— but a bit of a tabloid whirlwind: they vacationed in Italy, moved in together, got symbolic tattoos, turned the VMAs into a low-key date night. However, Carter made it clear, in an essay for Elle, that the relationship wasn't just some fling.
“Although [the relationship] was often referenced in the media as merely a ‘summer fling’ or a ‘same-sex affair,’ it was so much more than that,” she wrote in November 2019. “This was a profound journey of self-discovery. For the first time, I listened to myself, forgot about the ‘norm,’ and lived.”