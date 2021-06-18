One Year Into Pull Up For Change, Has The Beauty Industry Really Progressed?

“What we've done this time is take a more calculated approach — they fill one column and it gives them analysis like crazy,” Chuter explained. “We are helping them now see their entire pipeline, not just how many Black people have you employed on whatever level, which was the question last year. Now we're asking them: ‘Between last year and now, how many people have you hired in terms of your income and your new hires? What is your retention? What does your Black retention look like? What does your Black pipeline look like in terms of internships and early careers ’ to make sure that you're developing? What these guys are doing is just poaching the same people and creating musical chairs right now in the same circle.” The way Chuter sees it, that 8% of Black corporate employees cannot increase if brands are only hiring from the same pool. The goal is to release the data in July, where it will live on the Pull Up For Change website, constantly being refreshed and changed — just as we do as a culture.