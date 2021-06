But in episode 1, Loki’s magic is locked down at the TVA; without his powers, his mischief is far more lo-fi. The TVA’s judge ( Gugu Mbatha-Raw ) is about to have him erased from existence entirely, when an investigator named Mobius (Owen Wilson) insists that he needs Loki to solve his latest mystery. Upon showing Loki his prescribed timeline, Mobius says that Loki only existed to make everyone else around him better. When he sees how his story is supposed to end, our anti-hero is left feeling used and hopeless. He then launches a very shrewd, but ill-fated escape attempt, and Mobius appeals to his wounded ego: There’s another version of Loki loose on the timeline and only the god himself can outsmart the perp. The final scene of episode 1 shows us this other Loki, their face obscured by shadow, giving a bit more credence to those fan theories that we’re about to see other actors as Loki variants