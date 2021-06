Here’s Where Canadians Can Watch The Gossip Girl Reboot

But there won’t be any time jumps or picking up with our old cast of characters (sorry, Blake Lively stans!). The 2021 version has a whole cast of new characters (including Canadian Jordan Alexander in a Blair Waldorf-inspired role!), new relationships, new drama, and — of course — new gossip, all shared via Gossip Girl. Another big change from the original? The elusive GG isn’t sharing her intel via an old WP site, but is instead posting updates and scandalous photos to the masses via everyone’s favourite app: Instagram. Just call it the Deuxmoi of the UES