When Our Dearest Grey’s Anatomy Returns Will It Be For The Final Season?

In a way, Grey's Anatomy getting an 18th season feels similar to Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) being rescued from nearly drowning back in season 3. (Just one of her myriad near-death experiences.) This show very nearly didn't make it, but now it's coming back like nothing happened. According to Deadline, contracts for key players like Pompeo, Chandra Wilson (who plays Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (who plays Richard Webber) were up at the end of Season 17. And it was unclear if the show would come to and end after the 17th season along with those contracts. Even the showrunner Krista Vernoff was left in the dark about a renewal until almost up to the very end.