Emma Corrin Got Curtain Bangs — & The New Look Is So ’90s

The Crown's Emma Corrin has taken inspiration from the boy bands of the '90s, showing off a new, bleached-blonde haircut with long curtain bangs. Thanks in part to TikTok, the curtain fringe is reigning supreme as the style to emulate this summer, and Corrin — with her short, floppy cut courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Daniel Martin — just proved exactly why.
Parted in the middle for the ultimate retro feel, the cheekbone-grazing style occupies a cozy space between a blunt bob and a pixie cut with a little bit of texture around the face for an accidentally-perfect finish. Her fans are in love with the "boyish" look, which is reminiscent of the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and his famous curtain bangs with '90s highlights.
It wasn't long before Corrin — who captioned her series of selfies, "The *cool* vibe deteriorates as you swipe but the hurrrr still rad" — received lots of comments complimenting her new haircut. "Nick Carter??" wrote one, followed by a string of heart-eyes emojis. Another simply said: "Hi, I am obsessed."
London's celebrity hairstylist and colourist Reiss Alexander is the mastermind behind Corrin's new shade. He dialled up her signature sandy colour in favour of a bottle blonde using bleach, and although it's traditionally pretty difficult to pull off, the platinum hue suits the actress so well.
Corrin isn't the only celebrity to jump on the curtain-bang bandwagon lately. Last week, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also took to Instagram to show off her new face-framing fringe, which she paired with shaggy, copper layers courtesy of colourist Mads-Sune Lund and hairstylist Nicholas Hardwick at the Josh Wood Colour Atelier in London. Consider it the inspiration you need for your next salon appointment.