On the second biggest night in music — the Grammys are the first — the 2021 Billboard Music Awards brought together this year’s best in business for a celebration of their work and spirit through a particularly unique year. But as brightly as the stars, especially the night’s big winners Drake and Pink, shone at the music event, it was their kids who actually upstaged them onstage.
This year’s BBMAs were a star-studded affair, marked by performances by The Jonas Brothers, BTS, Alicia Keys, and Doja Cat (in her Planet Her era!), but one of the standout moments of the music show belonged to Pink. The singer and songwriter was given the Icon Award — a long overdue accolade given her almost 30-year career — and took to the stage to perform a spirited medley of some of her biggest hits.
Before performing chart toppers like "Get the Party Started," "Blow Me One Last Kiss," and "Just Give Me a Reason," Pink also delivered an acoustic rendition of "Cover Me in Sunshine," a track that features the vocals of her 9-year-old daughter Willow. Onstage, Pink and Willow displayed a seriously impressive level of creativity and athleticism through a moving aerial acrobatic performance.
Drake's young son Adonis also made his public debut at the 2021 BBMAs, but he wasn't exactly thrilled at the prospect of being in front of thousands of screaming fans. The Toronto rapper was named the Artist of the Decade (which...sounds about right), and he brought his crew, his dad Dennis Graham, and Adonis along to help him accept the massive honour.
Drake accepts his Artist of the Decade award with his son Adonis #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/pA6R3hXYtG— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 24, 2021
“I want to dedicate this award to my friends," Drake said, Adonis clinging to his leg. "I want to dedicate this award to my longtime collaborators. I want to dedicate this award to all my peers ― all your decisions and the music you make really has me tossing and turning at night trying to figure out what I should do next.”
To his dad's surprise, Adonis began crying as the speech wrapped up, possibly stunned by the hundreds of people looking and him. (To be fair, there was also a lot of screaming). Laughing as the toddler tried to make a quick exit, Drake scooped Adonis up and hastily finished his vote of thanks.
"I'd like to dedicate this to my beautiful family,” he laughed with Adonis squirming in his arms. “And to you. I want to dedicate this award to you."
Just goes to show you that kids don't give a damn who you are — even if you just won of the biggest awards of your career. They really just want to go home and watch Cocomelon on repeat.