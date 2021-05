Master Of None Hasn’t Actually Broken Up With Aziz Ansari

Ansari had admitted as early as 2017 that Master of None may not have a future with Dev as its protagonist. In May of that year, he told Vulture , "I don't have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time," while considering the possibility of a third season . In 2018, the pressure to avoid depicting Ansari as an affable romantic leading man and modern love expert increased when Babe.net published the story “I went on a date with Aziz Ansari. It turned into the worst night of my life.” In the article, a woman called “Grace” details her experiences on an “uneasy” date with Ansari, where she claims he made repeated sexual advances towards her and “ignored clear non-verbal cues,” according to her texts. Ansari apologized privately to Grace in screenshots from their conversations, and publicly recognized the Babe story (he never publicly apologized for the in-depth details of the piece).