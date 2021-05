These TikTok-Famous Made-In-Toronto Candles Are Finally Back In Stock

Just ask Sundus, Suroor, and Sarah Aziz, sisters and co-founders of Toronto-based Blush Candles . Launched in February, their vegan, hand-poured, and eco-friendly candles took the internet by storm after the sisters started posting about the line to TikTok. Within a few days, their videos — showing the sisters styling and burning the cream-coloured, rose-shaped candles — went viral; a video of one of their first Etsy orders being packaged for shipment received 3.5 million views. “Sarah came running down the hallway saying, ‘Oh my God, our TikTok is going viral, we're gonna sell out,” Suroor recalls. With only 11,000 views on their account at the time, “it was such an exciting moment for us. It was crazy how big it got within 24 hours.”