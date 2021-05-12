After all of the relationship drama that has unfolded on recent seasons of The Bachelor (onscreen and in real life), it wouldn’t be a stretch to wonder just how effective the dating show is when it comes to true love. Despite all of the dramatic breakups, there are a few Bachelor Nation couples that might have found their happily ever after. Among them are fan favourites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, who just took a major step in their long-term relationship.
On Tuesday, May 11, the reality stars revealed that they’re now engaged to be married. Tartick popped the question during what was supposed to be a recording of Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast, surprising her with a ring and a marriage proposal during the episode.
Advertisement
“The words that came out of [Jason’s] mouth were insanely beautiful,” Bristowe told ET of the special moment. “We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."
The huge relationship milestone comes after two years of dating. The Bachelor alums first met in 2019 when Tartick appeared as a guest on Off the Vine, and their connection quickly evolved from a friendship to full-blown romance. As one of the few stars from the show to have have found love outside of their seasons, Bristowe and Tartick's relationship has been a source of encouragement for Bachelor Nation fans and stars alike. It’s proof that, in a way, this wild ride can actually lead to love — even if it takes a few breakups to get there.
Both Bristowe and Tartick famously found love on their respective seasons of the show; Tartick was the second-runner up on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and Bristowe was engaged to and living with her Bachelorette season 11 winner Shawn Booth before they ended things in 2018. Because of the unique experience as people who had fallen in love on television, the two were able to forge a strong emotional bond that will now see them headed down the altar in what I'm sure will be a very Instagrammed event.
There’s no word on if Bristowe's big diamond ring is a Neil Lane diamond, or if this wedding will take place as a Bachelor special, but it’s good news all the same, especially to many single members of the Bachelor universe. This process works! Sort of.