Olivia Wilde’s Go-To Stylist Just Launched A Hair Product For Everyone

In addition to its versatility, Roszak says there's one crucial objective she had in mind when formulating the Santa Lucia Styling Oil. "I see so many different types of hair, and I wanted to make sure we weren't excluding anybody here," she says. "I specifically formulated this to work on every head of hair, from the most textured or dry to women with fine hair who are fearful of using oil typically." Olive, sunflower, argan, jojoba, and safflower oils make for a texture that's deceptively lightweight yet buildable. "None of the ingredients are heavy oils," Roszak reiterates. "Emma's hair can take it; I'm dropping off more for Cara today. I always say to start with two pumps, but you can't use too much as long as you're not pouring it into the palm of your hand."