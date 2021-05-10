Let’s Unravel That Villain Twist In The Jupiter’s Legacy Finale

It is this perspective, we are meant to assume, that has led Walt to his grand scapegoating of George — who has actually been MIA for years — to pull apart Sheldon and Brandon. We see it in fifth episode “What’s the Use?” when Walt is pragmatically supportive of Brandon after he went against the Code and “killed” the Blackstar clone. Walt offers Brandon the kind of absolution his father refuses to even consider. It’s there when Walt visits the real Blackstar to threaten him with mental collapse, cut off his respiratory system to near-death, and announce, “I’m not my fucking brother.” The finale goes so far as to confirm Walt has always had these controlling leanings. In a flashback soon after the Union gains their powers, Walt’s future sister-in-law Grace (Leslie Bibb) asks why everyone was given their gifts in the first place.