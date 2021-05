“It’s Everywhere”: Billie Eilish Talks About How Isolating It Feels To Be Abused

Recently, the topic of how much autonomy young people, especially young people who are in the public eye, actually have has been getting a lot of attention. The documentary Framing Britney Spears, for instance, sparked conversation around how in control of her image Spears really was when she was first becoming famous in her teens, and the ways in which she was taken advantage of. It may be tempting to treat young celebrities as if their talent gives them more control over their lives and their safety, but as Eilish pointed out, that's not always true — and young people can be more vulnerable than they even realize.