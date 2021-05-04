“It’s Everywhere”: Billie Eilish Talks About How Isolating It Feels To Be Abused

What she wanted to say — and what she still believes — is that you can be strong, have a support system, be incredibly smart, and have all the things that should seemingly prevent you from being abused, but "you can always be taken advantage of," Eilish told Vogue. "That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape — girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘Oh my god, I’m the victim here?’ And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralizing to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realize, I’m being abused right now."