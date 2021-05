Shadow & Bone’s Most Powerful Question Has A Different Meaning For A Lot Of Us

In the scene, Kirigan, the most powerful Grisha (people born with magical abilities in the world of Shadow and Bone), asked the question with regard to her newfound powers. But, as any person of colour will recognize, Alina — who, in a departure from Leigh Bardugo’s original book series is part Shu (the Grishaverse’s version of East Asian) — received it as a biracial woman. To be asked “what are you?,” especially as a mixed race person, is to be told that you’re different from what someone thinks you should be. It’s alienating and scary and can be quite traumatizing. Watching the scene, I knew the sinking feeling Alina must be feeling in her gut, the desperate scramble to come up with an answer. Her reply, “I’m a mapmaker,” is exactly the kind of response mixed-race people have trained themselves to use when confronted with this common microaggression — Alina’s version of “I’m a human, what are you?”