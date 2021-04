Coach’s New Upcycled Bags Are Eco-Improved Classics

With awareness of fashion’s environmental impact growing every day, consumers are eager for ways to make their shopping habits more sustainable . More and more brands are rising to the challenge, offering goods made from recycled materials, publicly pledging their ethical commitments with B Corp certification , and partnering with low-waste shipping programs like Olive and Limeloop . In addition, more and more labels are taking ownership of secondhand goods, launching in-house repair and resale programs that “close the loop” in the linear sell-buy-donate cycleThe latest brand to participate in the so-called "circular economy” is Coach. Today, the beloved handbag brand launched (Re)Loved — a collection of restored and upcycled handbags “rescued” from the brand’s Repair Workshop . While the heritage handbag imprint already has a strong secondary-market business on resale sites like Etsy and eBay, the brand is now harnessing ownership of secondhand goods of its own design — and, based on the whimsical looks of the embellished and re-animated accessories, improving on them.