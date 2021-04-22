Here’s How To Shop Wayfair’s Way Day 2021 Like A Pro

Calling all office furniture fanatics, decor discount hunters, and just general home sale savants. Way Day — Wayfair's biggest shopping event of the year with slews of double deals on the retailer's most popular products — now has an official 2021 kick-off date. If you've been wondering when the 48-hour whirlwind of up-to-80%-off savings and free shipping was going to make its highly-anticipated comeback, then we've got answers for you. Below, discover everything you need to know about how to shop Way Day 2021 like a pro. We're breaking down everything from when the big day is (so you can mark your calendars!) to what type of discounts will be dropping and which deals are really worth scoring.
Advertisement
When is Way Day 2021?
This year, Way Day will start on Wednesday, April 28 at 12 a.m. (EST) and end on Thursday, April 29 at 3 a.m. (EST). A little bargain birdie also told us that a handful of Way Day Early Access Deals are currently live.
What is Way Day?
Way Day is Wayfair's two-day sale event offering its lowest markdowns of the year: including free shipping and up to 80% off thousands of its top-rated items in addition to rolling daily flash deals on everything from furniture to bedding, decor, kitchen appliances, and more. The annual mega-sale also extends across Wayfair's sister sites, AllModern, Joss & Main, and Birch Lane, too.
What are the best Way Day deals?
Way Day is THE day to snag deals on big-ticket furniture buys (like office chairs, desks, bed frames, or couches) and bedding essentials (like sheet sets, mattresses, and pillows) that are extensively customer-vetted. This year, there will be especially steep price cuts on everything from outdoor furniture sets to top-rated office buys, bestselling bookcases under $300, and rolling flash deals on all kinds of full-price favourites. (But, hey, if you like to take your time and skip the line, then we rounded up some pieces that are already flaunting Way Day price tags, below.)
Where to shop the best Way Day deals?
In addition to tracking the best of Way Day here onsite, you can also browse Way Day's Early Access Deals on Wayfair's dedicated landing page starting next Wednesday, April 28 — and be sure to bookmark its Way Day sale URL as well for when things officially kick off on April 28.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.