She often shares the breadth of experiences possible with cannabis via well-curated Instragam posts and intimately chronicles how cannabis can be a part of one's self-care routine in weekly emails that feel akin to a well-informed, extremely helpful prose. “The thing that made me want to share with others is that I had to look up so much information across all these disparate places and I know a lot of people don’t wanna do the research,” she shares. Meeks is also very keenly aware the power representation can have on someone’s openness to a new experience. “I know that there aren’t many people who look like me or identify in the ways that I do in the cannabis space so that made me want to kind of create the representation and space I was looking for,” she says. That inclusion piece, or lack thereof, of Black women feeling welcomed and intentionally included in the conversation is why Kimberly Dillo n founded the brand Get Frig g, a stress-less beauty brand powered by plants.