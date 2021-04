Season two will feature 10 hour-long episodes that pick up right where we left off in the mysterious cliffhanger. At the end of the first season, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) decides to run away with her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after learning about her mother's many misdeeds. From the very beginning, we sensed that something was amiss with Georgia (Brianne Howery), and by the last episode, even her daughter knows the truth: the Miller family matriarch has killed a couple of people and has been covering her tracks for years. The next chapter in this story will inevitably address the broken trust between Ginny and Georgia and possibly see the latter's dicey past catching up to her — maybe we'll finally get some necessary emotional growth and accountability from Georgia!