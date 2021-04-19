Taylor Swift may not have been a fan of Ginny and Georgia, but the Gen-Z family drama resonated with enough Netflix subscribers that the streaming platform just announced it's getting a second season. Get ready for more growing pains, murder plots, and cringe conversations.
When Ginny and Georgia premiered earlier this year, many people compared it to beloved classic Gilmore Girls because both shows followed the complicated family dynamic between a single mother and her headstrong teenage daughter. However, a few episodes of the Netflix series quickly did away with those comparisons; Ginny and Georgia are no Lorelei and Rory. For one thing, the 2021 show actually features people from marginalized groups, lending to important conversations about race, sexuality, and even hair discrimination.
Although it was received with mixed reviews by the public and went viral for a number of reasons (I’m still not over that “oppression olympics” scene), the show was reportedly viewed by 52 million Netflix subscribers within its first month on the platform, and it frequented the top 10 titles in almost 100 countries.
Season two will feature 10 hour-long episodes that pick up right where we left off in the mysterious cliffhanger. At the end of the first season, Ginny (Antonia Gentry) decides to run away with her little brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) after learning about her mother's many misdeeds. From the very beginning, we sensed that something was amiss with Georgia (Brianne Howery), and by the last episode, even her daughter knows the truth: the Miller family matriarch has killed a couple of people and has been covering her tracks for years. The next chapter in this story will inevitably address the broken trust between Ginny and Georgia and possibly see the latter's dicey past catching up to her — maybe we'll finally get some necessary emotional growth and accountability from Georgia!
"We are so appreciative of the incredible response and love you all have shown Ginny & Georgia," said showrunner/executive producer Debra J. Fisher and creator/executive producer Sarah Lampert in a statement. We're especially grateful to Brianne and Toni, who set the highest bar every step of the way. We can’t wait to return to Wellsbury for Season 2.”
There's no official word on when the Miller girls will be back on our screens, but in the meantime, you can go back to the very beginning to come up with your own theories about where the next season of the show will take us. Ginny and Georgia is available for streaming, only on Netflix.