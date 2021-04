The Invincible Voice Cast Includes Walking Dead Alums & Major Celebs

Safe to say, Invincible is for adults. There is blood and guts (lots of it), but also deeper conversations about what it really means to be a superhero . Despite there being so many superheroes — the Guardians of the Globe are the best, while the younger Teen Team are everyone’s fourth favourite team — Earth is still very much understaffed in that department. The world is being overtaken by supervillains who seem to be getting help from the inside. Some of Invincible’s supes have capes, but most are just trying to figure out how to balance the fighting with all the destruction, which too often leads to lost lives. What the more experienced superheroes in the series show is that balancing what you want and what you need is a big part of the job.