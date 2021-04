If all of this sounds exhausting, it’s because it is. And it might explain why the return of socializing in the third places we have so missed and longed to revisit feels like a double-edged sword. Heather notes that another issue is that this shift will "exacerbate things for the more introverted side of ourselves". A large percentage of people are what’s known as ambiverts . This means they have a mix of extroverted and introverted tendencies. During the lockdowns, however, Heather says that "the introverted side of many of us may have experienced a welcome reprieve from 'battling' against social stresses, putting on a 'confident face' and constantly having to put ourselves into social situations." It follows that our stress, agitation and anxiety may significantly increase once we go back into a world that values sociability.