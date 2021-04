First there was The Fray, whose 2005 tune “ How To Save A Life ,” — which has been used throughout numerous episodes and show promos — became the soundtrack to every junior high school dance. Then came Snow Patrol, whose 2006 song “ Chasing Cars ” became the soundtrack to every high school dance. And now, there’s Hunnah . During the final moments of last night's episode over Meredith Grey’s now-staple monologue, the audience was treated to the Toronto-born R&B musician’s “ See the Sun .” It’s an emotional and uplifting ballad from the singer, who co-wrote it over Zoom alongside musicians Breagh Isabel and Peter Groenwald with the show in mind, and whose music is influenced by stars like Lauryn Hill and Stevie Wonder as well as her Ethiopian roots. "You never know if something's going to be placed, or if it'll be cancelled last minute, so I never get excited until it actually airs," she tells Refinery29 of having her song on the popular show.