Fenty Beauty’s New Foundation Is Dewy Summer Skin In A Bottle

Both the bottle and foundation texture are new, too: The Eaze Drop comes in a squeezable bottle with a drop-tip applicator, so you can simply smooth it onto your skin straight with your fingers. (If you're familiar with the Kosas Tinted Face Oil , the application would be the same.) Unlike the Pro Filt'r collection, Eaze Drop will not come in a full range of 50 shades. The brand says that the light and sheer formula is more "flexible," so there are 25 adaptable shade options instead. That said, the assortment mirrors the Pro Filt'r range in skin-tone diversity , so if you already know your skin-tone number in one of the Pro Filt'r Foundations, you'll be able to easily find your Eaze Drop match.