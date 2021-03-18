Can A Productivity Shaman Help Me Get S*** Done?

As the session goes on, I notice myself feeling happier, more excitable. The awkwardness I felt at the start of the session dissolves as I eagerly sit bolt upright and go: "That is so me!" She’s just told me I’m someone who needs to slob about for several hours before spending five hours in a flurry of work, that I need to listen to myself and I’ll know when the work can get done. At one point something weird happens to Makhosi’s screen: a slow, white overlay comes over it as she drifts into a woozy soft focus. I feel light-headed. I try to blink some sense back into me and wonder if this is actual magic. Of course, it was probably smoke from the incense and hunger because it was dinnertime but, at the height of the moment, I thought I was experiencing something out of the realm of normality.