The first of glimmers of spring holds the promise of sun rays, flower buds, ripe fruit, and fresh colour palettes trending across social media. We're already starting to see the viral hues of the upcoming transitional season everywhere; whether it's in the terracotta tones of TikTok's sunset projection lamps or the creamy pistachio-milk greens worn by Instagram's most influential. Below, get a glimpse of the joy-sparking tones that will continue to wash over our worlds in the upcoming weeks. From cream-with-a-splash-of-coffee sneakers paired with cloud-like pillows to swirly-sherbert sweaters and squiggly candlesticks, spring 2021 is getting a delightful dose of whimsical and comfort-inspired colour.
DIY Pistachio Milk Green
If you're an alternative milk lover, we're sure you're well aware of the latest nut milk craze: pistachio milk. You've probably also seen the obligatory Instagram posts that followed the introduction of the Starbuck pistachio latte, donning matching green nails and bright spring accessories. We're certain this is just the beginning for the retro pale green shade that's made its way onto sweats, matching underwear sets, and even our beverages.
Cream With A Splash Of Coffee
You've seen the revival of the classic camel coat, but have you noticed that everything on your feed is also beige? Well, not quite beige. More like if you ordered a cup of coffee and went liberal on the half & half. This not-quite cream, not quite brown combo transcends the categorization of toffee and makes a case for not compromising because we all know we'd order cream with a splash of coffee if it was socially acceptable.
Terracotta TikTok Sunset Projection Lamp
Even a TikTok novice (or outright objectionist) can appreciate the warm sunset hues that are provided by the hyperactive app's latest trend: sunset projection lamps. An offshoot of users' newest obsession is the warm orangey-red tinge that has permeated home good and fashion alike. From wiggly terracotta pots to cozy and inviting bed linens, there's a good chance we're going to be seeing this bold colour in our homes and our clothes for quite some time.
Ice Cream Sherbet
Ahh, orange sherbet on a sunny 25-degree day. Perhaps there's a body of water nearby. At this point in the winter, anything better is unimaginable. Fortunately, we've been able to channel this Easter colour energy through perhaps our most joyful palette yet. We've had to find creative ways to express our style this year, through patterned masks, joy-inspiring decor, and fun jewelry that reminds us of the simple joys of childhood. Throughout these changes to our interiors and exteriors, one thing has remained constant: the soft rainbow tones that remind us of a balmy spring day with a light breeze.
