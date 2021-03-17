I Never Wore Statement Sunglasses — Until I Tried Warby Parker’s

Even if you're in close proximity to one of Warby Parker's storefronts, trying on sample pairs during a pandemic might not be your cup of tea. Luckily, the brand has you covered with a virtual try-on feature you can access through its app (which I may, or may not, have had a little too much fun with). Everyone from makeup to furniture retailers are trying to get in on the augmented-reality bandwagon in order to entice shoppers to buy online with confidence — but, more often than not, these virtual services don't look realistic enough to be serviceable. However, I was incredibly impressed with the accuracy of Warby's front-camera feature; the frames moved with my face, my eyes were actually visible through the "lenses," and the glasses themselves scaled true-to-size. After a quick screenshot photoshoot, I sent the below pictures to my team Slack channel — because if there's anyone I could trust to guide me to the best statement pair for my face shape & personal style, it's the R29 shopping team.