Beyoncé Just Pulled A Beyoncé & Broke A Major Grammy Record

Beyoncé wasn't even supposed to attend this year's ceremony; she was rumoured to not be attending despite the fact that Megan the Stallion was slated to be blazing the stage with a performance of the Grammy-winning "Savage" remix . As if she knew that a Grammys show without her just wouldn't be the same, Beyoncé actually showed up, sitting at a socially distanced roundtable with her husband Jay-Z . Unfortunately, she didn't join Megan on stage for the 1920s-inspired rendition of their H-town collaboration. The 2021 Best New Artist performed her hit songs solo before joining forces with Cardi B for a larger than life performance of their controversial single "WAP."