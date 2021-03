Grey’s Anatomy Is Finally Back — Here’s What You Need To Remember

Someone else who isn't doing so well in the pandemic? Meredith ( Ellen Pompeo ), whose positive coronavirus test earlier in the season had led to a very serious extended stay in the ICU. Our protagonist's symptoms are now so severe that she constantly floats in and out of consciousness despite her friends' best efforts to improve her condition. In her subconscious, Meredith is reunited with some of the people she has loved the most in her life; she gets to talk with George (T.R. Knight) and even sees her late husband Derek (Patrick Dempsey) for the first time since his devastating death in season 11.