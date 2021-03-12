Grey’s Anatomy Is Finally Back — Here’s What You Need To Remember

While closely monitoring Meredith's health, her ex-boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) finds himself in yet another complicated situation. After two kidnapped children are rescued and brought to the hospital for treatment, Andrew recognizes a woman lurking nearby and immediately identifies her as the notorious child trafficker that escaped his grasp episodes ago while he was in the middle of an intense manic episode. In typical fashion, Andrew wants to hunt the woman down and bring her to justice, so his ever-watchful older sister Carina (Stefania Spampinato) joins him on the dangerous chase.