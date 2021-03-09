Unilever Is Banning The Word “Normal” From Beauty Products

The move has been praised by consumers worldwide, as Unilever says that seven in 10 people agree that using the word "normal" on product packaging and advertising is unfavourable and dismissive. The company states that for younger people aged 18 to 35, the number increases to eight in 10. Clearly this change is welcome, and will help many more people feel as though they aren't being singled out or excluded when shopping for beauty and personal-care products in the future. It's a positive difference, and we're definitely on board.