Unilever Is Banning The Word “Normal” From Beauty Products

Popular brands under the Unilever beauty umbrella include drugstore go-tos like Dove, Love Beauty & Planet, Vaseline, and Shea Moisture — all of which will no longer use "normal" to describe skin or hair types. In the beauty industry, experts typically characterize "normal" skin as skin which isn't particularly oily or dry , nor affected by skin conditions such as acne or eczema , for instance. The word serves a similar purpose in hair care, referring to hair that hasn't been altered by bleach or dye, or the condition of the scalp . However, the word can be seen to have negative connotations, suggesting that skin and hair types outside of the description are abnormal and therefore inherently undesirable.