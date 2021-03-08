At the end of season 3, Beth and her husband Dean (Matthew Lillard) buy his spa business to use as a money laundering front. But Rio is still in the picture, and in the season 3 finale, he hints that she won’t be in control until he’s dead. These two are still on rocky terms, but according to Bans, their dynamic will take a turn when they’re pushed to join forces. “We will see them working together more. That doesn’t mean it will be completely harmonious,” she says. “There will be a big complication thrown in the mix when we meet someone who may make the audience realize that Rio’s criminal enterprise doesn’t begin and end with just Rio.”