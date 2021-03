Victoria's "apology" on the Women Tell All was just an extension of what we saw from her this season. But it was even harder to stomach in the wake of the reckoning the franchise is currently going through . To put Victoria's apology at the top of the show and then to quickly move past it to make room for the regularly scheduled bloopers, potential Bachelorette hot seat interviews, and a preview of the rest of the season minimizes her behaviour. Add to that, the fact that in the special's final moments, a tearful Victoria asked for an apology from Matt himself, for being frustrated with her behaviour on the series and it certainly feels like Victoria is slipping into the typical "villains gotta vill" narrative. If we accept that, we risk potentially seeing Victoria getting the tried and true redemption arc on Bachelor in Paradise , and her behaviour this season continuing to be normalized in future seasons.