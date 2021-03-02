That was abundantly clear during her actual Women Tell All “apology." While donning her crown for the special, Victoria called the show "a learning experience to see how harsh my words were" and apologized to Ryan specifically for calling her a "ho." But then she undercut everything. Victoria told Ryan that she had “an attitude” and accused her of being overly sensitive. "Do you think you're a super sensitive person, though? I have been called way more horrible things on the internet and I brush it off," Victoria said, once again centering herself as a victim. Ryan tried to point out that being called those a "ho" by Victoria on national television was even more hurtful. "I was called a bully on TV," Victoria replied. "Okay, but maybe you were," Ryan said. The fact is, Ryan is has a point.