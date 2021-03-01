Taylor Swift Responds To “Lazy, Deeply Sexist” Netflix Joke

In new series Ginny & Georgia, a mismatched mother and daughter duo move to a small town in hopes of finding stability and a new start. The new Netflix series is meant to be a celebration of the strength and tenacity of women, but megastar Taylor Swift doesn't see it that way. In fact, she would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Ginny & Georgia follows the small town misadventures of Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her 15-year-old daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) as they settle into a tiny New England community. As Ginny cautiously adjusts to life in the suburbs after years of being uprooted by her free-spirited mother, Georgia attempts to build a real life for herself and her two kids while also trying to outrun a dangerous past. Think Gilmore Girls, but with vibrators and youths smoking weed.
Unfortunately, there are a few missteps in the Netflix series that may cause it to fall short of Lorelai and Rory's beloved story. In addition to a strange viral scene in which Ginny and her boyfriend (Mason Temple) argue about who's whiter — yes, you read that correctly — another snippet of dialogue from Ginny & Georgia has raised outrage from Swift and her devoted fandom.
In one episode of the Netflix Top 10 project, a character takes a swipe at the Grammy-winning singer, trying to shade someone by comparing their relationship history to Swift's love life. Whether the folklore musician actually watched the show herself it or was made aware of it by the ire of Swifties on Twitter, she's seen the bit of dialogue and is calling Netflix's card.
Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021
"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," Swift tweeted this morning. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY."
The singer had words for the streaming platform responsible for the show as well.
"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you," she added, punctuating the tweet with a broken heart emoji. "Happy Women’s History Month I guess."
Swifties were already commenting on the matter online, but the artist's disappointed tweet spurred them further into action. "RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT" is currently trending on Twitter, and fans are pressing Netflix and Ginny & Georgia creators to respond with an apology. In the meantime, some Swifties are taking their standom to the next level, going as far as giving the dramedy painfully low reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic.
THESE will what you get when you DISRESPECT @taylorswift13 and MESS with her fans. Now, back off ‼️😂 @netflix 🤢— 𝒇𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒍𝒚, Aldrin 💛💛 (@aldrinluvtaylor) March 1, 2021
RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/EvqRb4i1Pm
It's obviously too late to take the joke out of the script, but Netflix and other studios might want to take heed for the future when they're approving punchlines about famous women's personal lives. There's got to be a better joke out there.