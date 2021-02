The First Trailer For Annie Murphy’s Kevin Can F*** Himself Is Hilarious & Maybe Deadly

As chaotically comical as the trailer is, the point of the series is quite serious, aimed at picking apart the pervasive culture of misogyny in television . Murphy’s Allison is the picture perfect housewife until she’s not, breaking the fourth wall to expose years of pent up resentment and pure rage at her situation. With the character’s sudden mental shift, Kevin Can Go F*** Himself intends on exploring what happens when women have an opportunity to push back against problematic TV conventions and tropes . It’s a far cry from the role that brought put her on the map — would Alexis ever, like...kill someone on purpose? — but Murphy’s hoping that Allison’s rage against the machine will inspire some necessary introspection.