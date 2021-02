Chris Harrison Is “Stepping Aside” From The Bachelor. But Is It Enough?

The need for Harrison to “step aside” during this time, really does come down to that — “ignorance” and “pain.” The twenty-fifth season of The Bachelor is meant to be a historic breath of fresh air with James in the lead — the beginning of a newer, better chapter for Bachelor Nation. Instead, the show has been dominated by multiple racism controversies in the last week, for a Bachelor season that has already been overcome by disturbing, subtly racist and vocally slut-shaming attacks . While viewers can tell you everything about Victoria Larson’s many schemes or Anna Redman’s campaign to label Brittany Galvin “an escort,” it’s unlikely they know a fraction of as much information about James’ romantic history. It is unclear how he has approached his love life as an adult, the nitty-gritty of his past relationships, or even the way James looks at dating as a biracial man raised solely by a white mom. These are the topics that connect viewers to a Bachelor — not Victoria Larson’s pre-rose ceremony antics.