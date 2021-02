You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

And that’s if the finale lives up to previous episodes. Because it’s no secret that a good finale is hard to come by, which can easily add to hard feelings. In my humble TV-watching opinion, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy Fleabag is one of the few series that brought things to a satisfying conclusion. The final episode was heart-wrenching and, while we didn’t get to see the final pairing that we had been gunning for all season, everyone did the right thing — and I guess that’s all we can ask for. I’m also a big fan of the final moments of The Sopranos . The finale left us feeling uneasy and confused, but it made sense, even if it was hard to stomach.