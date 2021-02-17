You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

In the past week, we learned that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be ending after its eighth season and we saw the first photos surface from the fifth and final season of Insecure. I’m confident that producers will try to wrap up these shows in the most funny and heartwarming ways possible, but it’s still hard to accept that they’re ending at all. Seeing a series that you love come to an end is kind of like a conscious uncoupling, or when you break up and promise to remain friends. It’s possible to say goodbye and move on maturely, but it’s also likely that there will be some residual saltiness.
And that’s if the finale lives up to previous episodes. Because it’s no secret that a good finale is hard to come by, which can easily add to hard feelings. In my humble TV-watching opinion, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s dark comedy Fleabag is one of the few series that brought things to a satisfying conclusion. The final episode was heart-wrenching and, while we didn’t get to see the final pairing that we had been gunning for all season, everyone did the right thing — and I guess that’s all we can ask for. I’m also a big fan of the final moments of The Sopranos. The finale left us feeling uneasy and confused, but it made sense, even if it was hard to stomach.
It will probably be a while until we see Issa and Lawrence, and Jake and Amy on our screens for the last time, but if you want to catch up on some solid streaming material in the meantime, or hop on the bandwagon of some other hit series before they too come to an end, we’ve put together all of the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.