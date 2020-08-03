The British Dramedy Fleabag Fans Will Want To Stream Right Now

Initially, both Gemma and Kieran notice how the other looks at Ray. “Are we going to talk about how you were just looking at her?” They both ask. What each of these actors can convey in a look, especially the glances between each other that tell a story of a longtime couple who are at once at ease and deeply uncomfortable with their closeness, is astounding, and a credit to their nuanced performances. It helps that the world created by writers/creators Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods treats its subjects like we are eavesdropping on them living their weird lives and so the intimacy oozes off the screen in every scene. When Kieran first brings home Ray to check out their flat and Gemma is accidentally pantless, I almost closed my eyes as to not invade her privacy (then I got lost in a fit of giggles, the scene is FUNNY). The show does such a GREAT job of putting you inside these three lives, you’ll be wondering if there’s room for a fourth.