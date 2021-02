Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Says He Has “Zero Respect” For Her Dad

Jamie has been the subject of public controversy for a while now due to his 13-year conservatorship over his daughter. In Framing Britney Spears, he is painted as an absent father figure who was seemingly trying to help Britney by being granted conservatorship over her health and finances. But, for the past couple of years, many have questioned if his intentions around being a conservator for his 39-year-old daughter are pure, or if he is retaining control because he has something to gain. There's still a lot we don't know about Britney's unique case, but in November 2020, the singer made one thing abundantly clear : “My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father,” Britney’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told the Los Angeles judge assigned to her case. “She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career.” She's held strong to that promise.