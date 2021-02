Did Katie Thurston Just Get The Bachelorette Edit?

Ordinarily, Bachelorettes are chosen from the top five or so contestants of the preceding Bachelor season. There are still 10 women left on The Bachelor, which would make selecting Katie somewhat unconventional. However, there are reports that she is indeed producers' top pick. Bachelor spoiler blogger Reality Steve was the first to report on the rumour that Katie had been selected for the 2021 Bachelorette season; he wrote on Twitter that the announcement would be made the week of Feb. 8. Variety also reported that sources close to the show confirmed that Katie is likely to be the next lead. Adding to the fervor around the report is the fact that Bachelor and Bachelorette series creator Mike Fleiss also teased on Twitter on Feb. 8 that a Bachelorette announcement was "coming soon!!!" which would work out well with the timing of Katie's recent elimination. However, at the time of publication, there is no big announcement. And ABC declined to comment on the rumours when reached by Refinery29.