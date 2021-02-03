You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

Have you ever revisited some of your old favourites and realized that they’re not that great? While I like to think that I’ve always had impeccable taste, history proves that’s not the case. My childhood obsession with Lunchables? Not quite peak cuisine. My high school boyfriend who started dating one of my friends to “teach me a lesson?” Far from a swoon-worthy love story.
The same goes for my TV viewing. I definitely went through a Keeping Up With the Kardashians phase, around the time of Kim’s ill-fated marriage Kris Humphries (there will never be another Camelot!) when I was extra heavy on the vocal fry and referred to my friends as my "dolls." When I wasn’t watching KUWTK, I was breezing through the UK teen drama Skins (basically a raunchier Degrassi). Neither of these fall under the umbrella of prestige TV, but unlike shitty old BFs and sodium-packed grade-school lunches, bad TV can be good for you. And if the onslaught of reboots have taught us anything, it’s that the shows that stir up the most nostalgia are the ones that we come back to again and again.
That said, if you’re on the hunt for a future favourite that you won’t be embarrassed to admit you watched, we’ve put together all of the best new, new-ish, and just plain good things to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend.