“Indie Nails” Are The Most Fun Pinterest Beauty Trend Of 2021

So, what's an "indie nail"? Well, it's whatever you want it to be. To get the look, you simply have to approach each fingernail independently — say, a yellow smiley face on your ring finger, a yin-yang symbol on your pointer, and a cow print in between — so you end up with a completed manicure that's totally random and a whole lot of fun. For all the inspiration you need, scroll through the gallery ahead.