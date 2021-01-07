Mercury In Aquarius May Have You Rethinking Your Career

For making big career moves, Montúfar says that the days between January 14 and January 26 are our best bet for success, due to Mercury beginning to slow down on the 27th as it prepares to go retrograde from January 30 to February 20. Pitch that new idea or launch that innovative project during this window. "Alternatively, the days between February 28 and March 14 are also safe, with the luckiest day being March 4, which is when Mercury will meet fortunate Jupiter," she says. Mark your calendars!