Mercury In Aquarius May Have You Rethinking Your Career

This energy may very well spill over into your work life, says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com . "In Aquarius, Mercury helps us rethink the career plans we came up with during the time Mercury was in Capricorn, so we can see them in a newer and more innovative light," she explains. "While Mercury in Capricorn is good at laying the foundation of future plans, Aquarius’s futuristic approach is the best at taking things off the ground." If your 2020 career goals were derailed for any reason (a global pandemic, maybe?) then this is the time to start setting things in motion. Maybe your end-of-year to-do list at your job is missing some check marks, or the pledges you made to yourself haven't exactly come to fruition yet. That's totally fine — but now's the time to re-evaluate what's important to you in your career and set the vibes for the New Year.