Forget Microblading — Hyperrealism Brows Are Taking Over & They’re So Natural

On days 4 to 7, the mini freakout came. My brows had faded, gone patchy and small areas of skin were peeling underneath. I was convinced my skin had rejected the pigment but after a panicked call to Tracie, I was reassured that this was completely normal in the healing process as the pigment settles in. By day 10, the brows had healed, the scabs were gone and, although the hair strokes were not quite as sharp as when I first had it done (again, normal), they no longer looked patchy. As a highly creative procedure, hyperrealism always requires a top-up around the 8 to 12 week mark to cement and prolong the finished look; the first treatment acts as more of a base coat.