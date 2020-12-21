Sephora’s 2021 Free Birthday Gifts Are Better Than Ever

A new year is right around the corner, and if you're a Sephora Beauty Insider member you know exactly what that means: New year, new Sephora birthday gifts.
The beauty retailer just revealed its 2021 birthday gifts, which are free for all Beauty Insider members during their birthday month. This year, there are three gift options to choose from: skin care by Laneige, NARS makeup, or Moroccanoil haircare. Similar to years past, the gift is complimentary when you shop Sephora anytime during your birthday month. Insider members will be able to choose from the three standard options, while VIB and Rouge members (at their higher status), will be offered a fourth option as well, which will rotate on a monthly basis.
Advertisement
Enough with the fine print, and on to the good stuff: If you're a Sephora Beauty Insider, here's a peek at one of your birthday presents a little early.
The skin-care offer comes from K-beauty brand Laneige and includes the Water Bank Moisture Cream, Water Sleeping Mask, and Lip Sleeping Mask. All are moisture-rich and formulated to leave your skin feeling happy and hydrated, even as you sleep. (Consider this a great pick if you have an upcoming winter birthday.)
If you've ever wanted to try out some NARS makeup, this is your lucky birthday. You can get a complimentary mini Laguna Bronzer (an editor favourite) or mini Laguna Afterglow Lip Balm. As its name suggests, the award-winning bronzer is perfect for creating a long-wearing, sun-kissed glow. Not only is it moisturizing, but it also has a shimmery, bronze tint.
Looking to treat your hair in the new year? Moroccanoil has three different products included in the 2021 birthday-reward lineup. Infused with argan oil, the Hydrating Styling Cream is a must if you’re trying to eliminate unwanted static. The Moroccanoil treatment is great for moisturizing and strengthening winter parched strands. And, so you don't leave your skin out from all the benefits, there is also the brand's Night Body Serum, which works with the skin’s natural overnight recovery process to nourish it.
For January babies specifically, Sephora just dropped the limited-time offer available for Rouge and VIP members: Kérastase Nutritive Shampoo and Conditioner. Formulated to treat dry hair, it's full of antioxidants to boost nutrition while gently cleansing the hair and replenishing fibres from root to tip.
Advertisement
With all of these options, it'll be hard to choose which gift you want. But considering that whatever you pick will be free — so long as Sephora has your e-mail address, you can't go wrong.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.