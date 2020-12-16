You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

The end-of-year “best of” lists are here and the outrage has already started. Fun! The films and shows that get shoutouts often end up being the decorated darlings of awards season. But an aspect of year-end roundups that isn’t as emphasized is also the most obvious: They’re all based on opinion.
For instance, over the weekend I listened to a heated conversation on the new audio chat room app Clubhouse about whether or not year-end rankings were showing enough love to Ben Affleck for his role in The Way Back. (I not only forgot that this came out in 2020, I’m also more fascinated by photos of him smoking with a mask on than I am about anything he’s acted in this year.)
Not that we should completely discount the validity of these lists. Every year I look forward to reading them and sometimes I contribute to them. But I do this knowing that everything that’s included is completely subjective. (That said, there seems to be unanimous agreement that one of Netflix’s most buzzy drops of the year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, out Saturday, is just as good as critics claim it to be.)
If you’re looking to get caught up on Netflix’s latest offerings, critically-acclaimed and otherwise, here are some new, new-ish, and just plain good films and shows on Netflix Canada that you can check out this weekend.