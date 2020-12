You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

If you love pop culture as much as I do, it’s hard not to get caught up in the hype of buzzy shows. (See me & The Undoing .) Obviously, we often want to watch what’s popular to be able to stay in the loop for Zoom water cooler talk and online tea spillage. Then, there are the shows that you miss the initial buzz for and have to catch up on years down the line. Last year, I watched Mad Men and The Sopranos, each for the first time, and they completely lived up to my expectations.