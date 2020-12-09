You Have 10 New Netflix Canada Treats To Watch This Weekend

If you love pop culture as much as I do, it’s hard not to get caught up in the hype of buzzy shows. (See me & The Undoing.) Obviously, we often want to watch what’s popular to be able to stay in the loop for Zoom water cooler talk and online tea spillage. Then, there are the shows that you miss the initial buzz for and have to catch up on years down the line. Last year, I watched Mad Men and The Sopranos, each for the first time, and they completely lived up to my expectations.
The same goes for Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop Lab. I’ll admit, I put off watching it; I had a hard time wrapping my head around the hype. What’s so innovative about pricey gift guides and questionable candles anyway? But at some point last fall, I finally got around to checking out the wellness-centric miniseries and I was hooked.
Then again, that’s streaming for you: There is so much content to choose from and so many opinions on all of it. With these weekly selects, we hope to help you skate past the subpar releases to find what’s actually worth a watch. If you’re on the hunt for a new show to dive into or an under-the-radar gem, here are some new, new-ish, and just plain good films and shows on Netflix Canada that you can check out this weekend.