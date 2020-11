Sophie Turner Wore Fall’s Biggest Outerwear Trend With Slipper-Like Boots

The leather blazer has been on the up-and-up for quite some time now, after having been spotted on the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna. But, unlike those that came before her, Turner’s take on the fall outerwear trend is more relatable for people spending most of their days on the sofa. (Guilty.) While I won’t be wearing a leather blazer sans pants with knee-high boots à la Bieber anytime soon, I will now be throwing a leather blazer over my at-home leggings for a mid-day coffee run in an effort to look more presentable to the barista. (Sadly, I don’t have the incredible Louis Vuitton boots, but I do have a pair of cloud-like Hästens slippers if I really wanted to commit to the whole look.)