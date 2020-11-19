I Identified As A Gay Man, Then I Fell In Love With My Female Roommate In Lockdown

Esther and I starting out as friends meant we opened up to each other slowly at first, got to know one another without the pressure of a romantic relationship and subsequently nurtured a deep bond over the course of three years. I wouldn’t change a thing, though I wish someone had encouraged me to be kinder to myself in my teens, not to feel pressure to define or explain myself in a hurry. Had I done that, I think I would have had room to grow and develop at my own pace. So if anyone reading this is struggling, just remember that matters of the heart are rarely preordained, nor something you can prepare for or predict; all you can do is trust your instincts, try not to overthink it, and take things at your own pace.